Cricket Cranes to get feel of Qatar 2022

By Innocent Ndawula

Doha- On the Cricket Cranes first Tour of Qatar in 2018, Qatar Cricket Association (QCA) got out of their comfort zone by giving the visitors a glimpse into the tourism and sporting world sector of the oil-rich nation.

And now Uganda’s second visit to the gulf nation is destined to be more memorable as the hosts look to mix a ‘little partying’ (read touring) in between the Bilateral Series playing days.

In 2018, the team visited some tourist and cultural sites whereas some members of the Ugandan contingency had a chance to have swing at the par-72 championship course of Doha Golf Club.

Beautiful memories

QCA boss Yousef Jeham Al Kuwari has enthused Qatar’s intent to make sure the Ugandans end their stay here with beautiful memories this time, too.

“We extend our warmest welcome and hope the touring team will enjoy the series and Qatar’s famed hospitality,” said Al Kuwari, who is also the country’s rugby and hockey president.

Among the iconic places the team is scheduled to tour include the Doha Corniche, Aspire Park, Aspire Tower, Aqua Park, National Museum of Qatar, Al Jazeera head offices and the Khalifa International Stadium - the stadium that is scheduled to host the opening and closing game of the 2022 World Cup.

Khalifa ready

The Khalifa International Stadium was the first venue to be declared ready for the quadrennial global showpiece and the hosts showed their readiness when they successfully held the Fifa Club World Cup in December last year. The Cricket Cranes are also likely to do some Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) work when they participate in some Qatar 2022 promotional work.

Kuwari has also pumped up both sides to keep eyes on the prize with Uganda preparing for a busy international year (two T20 tournaments and ICC CWC Challenge League B) and Qatar scheduled to go play for honours in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup (CWC) Challenge League A in Malaysia next month.

Preparation tours

“In July last year, we hosted Kuwait and Jersey visited us in October last year also. Both Uganda and Qatar teams will play hard and benefit from the matches, besides enriching their experience for the upcoming international challenges,” Kuwari added.

Qatar edged the series 3-2 on Uganda’s last visit and were also one down by press time yesterday after losing a close shave Limited Overs (50 overs) encounter under tough freezing conditions and unfamiliar floodlights by two wickets at the Asian Town International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.