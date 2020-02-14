Kasozi shares lead with Odoh, Mudanyi

By Darren Allan Kyeyune

KAMPALA- Nigerian Andrew Odoh may not have improved on his Day One score but a round of two-over 73 was enough to join Ugandan Phillip Kasozi and Kenyan Edwin Mudanyi atop the leaderboard after Day Two at the Kitante Open yesterday.

Overnight leaders Kasozi and Mudanyi once again played identical rounds of 75 at the par-72 course and the pair with Odoh now share a one-shot lead with a level-par aggregate score 144.

“Tough,” Kasozi described his round that had three birdies on par-5s Holes No.8 and No.13 plus par-3 No.17 with a sorry double-bogey on par-5 Hole No.3 as well as a quartet of bogeys on Holes No.6, No.9, No.10 and No.14.

“Tomorrow (today) will be better and I am going for it,” said Kasozi who is in the race for two tickets for non-Kenyans on the Safari Tour Series to the PGA European Tour via the Kenya Open.

Kasozi currently occupies second place of the aforementioned two slots with 165.5 points and it is Odoh that follows him with 160 points while Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi has 169 points.

Solid Odoh

Yesterday, the Johannesburg-based Nigerian didn’t better one-under 71 from Wednesday but he produced another solid round with four birdies on Holes No.4, No.7, No.13 and No.18.

“It was decent but I left a lot out actually,” said the 38-year-old. The man from IBB Abuja Golf Club got pegged back with bogeys on Holes No.3, No.6, No.11, No,12 and No.15.

“I gave myself a lot of chances but didn’t take them. My putting was a bit off. Truth is I am actually going to stick to what I have been doing. I am playing solid golf and I will just try to get better,” added Odoh.

Hot at the top

The leading trio is one shot ahead of Ugandan Brian Toolit who carded a round of two-over 74 for an aggregate 145.

“I am not so happy but looking at the way course is, I will take the score,” said Jinja-bred Toolit. “I just need to be a little more aggressive on the par-3s.”

Another Ugandan Silver Opio is a stroke behind overall and he is tied fifth with three others while another local trio of Vincent Byamukama, David Kamulindwa and Fred Wanzala are tied in ninth with Zimbabwean TC Charamba on 18.

A total 11 Ugandans made the cut of the 26 at +6 (150) and remain in the contention for the Shs40m kitty on offer by seven sponsors heading into the final two rounds today and tomorrow.

2019/20 SAFARI TOUR

KITANTE OPEN

DAY TWO LEADERBOARD

T1 Andrew Odoh (NIG) 71 73 144

T1 Phillip Kasozi (UGA) 69 75 144

T1 E. Mudanyi (KEN) 69 75 144

4 Brian Toolit (UGA) 71 74 145

T5 Silver Opio (UGA) 74 72 146

T5 M. Omondi (KEN) 73 73 146

T5 D. Indiza (KEN) 72 74 146

T5 R. Chinhoi (ZIM) 71 75 146

T9 Byamukama (UGA) 74 74 148

T9 Kamulindwa (UGA) 74 74 148

T9 Fred Wanzala (UGA) 74 74 148

T9 TC Charamba (ZIM) 74 74 148

Kasozi at a glance

Uganda Pros Open, Kigo: T13th

Entebbe Open, Entebbe: T17th

Safari Open, Kigo: T10th

Muthaiga Championship, Nairobi: T11th

Sigona Championship, Kikuyu: 18th