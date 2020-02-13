Hot conditions worry drivers in Mbarara Rally

By John Batanudde

KAMPALA- The hot weather conditions in Mbarara remain a concern to drivers ahead of the National Rally Championship season opener this weekend.

Hussein Mukuye, the winning navigator for Hajji Omar Mayanja in Mitsubishi Evo X in 2017, predicts a fast and furious rally. The duo are part of the Shell rally Team. Others are Blick Jr ( Evo X) and Ronald Ssebuguzi in a similar car.

“The speeds are going to be high and car which will be in good mechanical condition will have a chance of doing better,” Mukuye explained.

With all the top drivers taking part the event will be determined by how fast and car handling skills of the drivers.

He pointed out drivers like Jas Mangat (Evo X), Ponsiano Lwakataka (Subaru N12B), Arthur Blick Jr (Evo X), Rajiv Ruparelia (VW Proto) are favourite for top honours. He said last season new kid of the block Rajiv will give a run for their money.

‘We are having 20% rough and the 80 per cent is smooth with will suits the style of the drivers above. The Subarus, Mitsubishi and VW Proto perform better in hot condition.”

The event is sponsored by shell V- Power, Victoria University, Mwesigwa Resort, Asiatic sports and Fayzo Glass Mart.

2020 Mbarara rally

Saturday sections

Charles Muhangi – 14.75km

Super special stage 6.4km X2.

Sunday

Ekitaguriro 44.79kms

Akageti 23.6kms

Sanga 13kms

Ahakyapa 46.99km

Biharwe 22.02 km

