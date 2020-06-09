By ANDREW MWANGUHYA & DENIS BBOSA

Express are determined not to lose their second successive captain to KCCA after the 13-time national champions came in strong for the dominant defender.

Daily Monitor understands KCCA, who have been after the utility player for some time now, have engaged him on several occasions lately and reportedly got his word.

KCCA are approaching this as a free agent move, and are said to be off ering the player a three-year contract with continental football lure and a fairly attractive salary.

“We should pull it off if all goes well. Both parties are interested,” said a source at KCCA who requested not to be named because they are not authorised to speak on the matter.

“He is coming as a free agent but terms with the player have not been concluded yet. When done with all our targets, I’ll let you know.”

Should KCCA pull this off , Galiwago, 22, will join former Express captain John Revita, who left many Red Eagles fans exasperated when he moved as a free agent in 2019.

Renewal bullet proof

On his arrival at the club as new CEO recently, Isaac Mwesigwa assured Express fans that they will work to keep their best players as well as attract new ones. And he is determined to keep Galiwango.

“I assure you Galiwango is not a free agent,” Mwesigwa told Daily Monitor yesterday, “He is our player contracted up to 2022. He is not going anywhere.”

Express coach Wasswa Bbosa said he had spoken to the player about salary issues on Sunday but “he didn’t tell me he was leaving.”

There have been salary delays for May at Express but CEO Mwesigwa said “We should clear May before this week ends.”

This newspaper understands that Galiwango’s contract was running down at the end of the just-concluded season. But Express sat him down in March and the player signed a two-year contract extension, to which was paid Shs15m.

However, KCCA have off ered to pay off the money Express handed Galiwango.