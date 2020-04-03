Break interrupted Umony’s progress

By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

Just when he thought he had it going again and, crash! Coronavirus happened, destabilising the entire global landscape in its wake.

Among the many victim events, sport is also under lock and key - leaving athletes with limited choices. For Proline striker Brian Umony, the virus-enforced break – a rude interruption - could not have come at a worse time, just when he was trying to forge on again.

The former KCCA player, following a spell at Express last season, had just returned to active football in the second round of the topflight league after sitting out the opening round. All the above coming after a two-year-plus injury battle, through which he underwent two surgical operations!

Of course Umony, one time Uganda’s prolific striker, appreciates the current situation. “Of course the break has hindered my progress in terms of match fitness, but I’m progressing,” Umony told Daily Monitor.

“Only that my fitness levels are still lacking but I’m progressing. Everyone is looking forward to when things get back to normal but for now we all agree it’s safety first.”

Umony’s Proline remain in relegation zone with five matches left to save their season. He is yet to find the back of the net in a few couple of games he had played before Coronavirus interrupted, but has an assist in those to his name.

Yet, even as he – at 31 - continues to try squeezing the remaining football juices from himself he still gets ghosts of that horrific leg break he suffered while at St George over four years ago.

“The injury has completely left me but of course the mental scars keep lingering,” he revealed,

“With time it’ll all be gone.” He continues working on his comeback so that at that time when all is clear to go again, he is in a better place to, indeed, go again.

“The physical side at least I have tried to work on from home,” Umony explained, “I’m keeping with the family, having good bonding time but at the same time having a big crack at my fitness levels. I run a lot; do compound fitness drill to keep in shape.”

As of now, no one really has a blueprint on when stadiums will open again for action, but the action we can all continue taking is that of following health guidelines as we endure the fight against the common enemy that is Coronavirus.