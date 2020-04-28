Coach Golola not in a hurry to return to dug out

By DENIS BBOSA & JOHN BATANUDDE

When Vipers sacked coach Edward Golola for a third time on January 23, two options surfaced; a possible return and an immediate scramble for his signature by the rest.

The former is yet to happen but the latter is increasingly becoming a fist fight four top flight league clubs on who gets him first.

“I have been approached four top-flight clubs already but I’m still taking my time to decide the next course of action. For now I want to first study each team that comes up with a proposal,” Golola told Daily Monitor from his home in Wakiso District.

He has been drafted on the Busiro team that is preparing to play in the Buganda Masaza tourney to work alongside Paul Kiwanuka but Golola is yet to give up on returning to league action.

“I want to work with a team that gives me full authority to mould the team into an outfit that I want.

I want a team that allows me to build the kids like I did at Vipers only that they wanted immediate success,” Golola said.

The tactician is “hurt and rueful” that he left behind budding youngsters at Vipers such as Karim Watambala, Jackob Okao, Ahmed Amayo and Bobosi Byaruhanga, whose talent he prays is not frustrated.

“At the moment I’m working toward improving my coaching weaknesses like set-piece artistry but if I’m to choose my next club, Wakiso Giants and Proline are not far from my ideal destinations,” he added.

On Vipers return

Interestingly Golola has never returned to St Mary’s Stadium to watch any of Vipers’ matches under new coach Fred Kajoba and doesn’t expect a quick reunion.

“I did my best job and I loved the club but there was a lot of gossip at the team. I wanted to build a new team to dominate Ugandan football again but the administrators wanted trophies.

“They wanted school boys to graduate into professionals at the same time they bought experienced players which made my ambition complicated,” he revealed with a tinge of regret.