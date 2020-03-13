Cranes unfazed by Corona

By ANDREW MWANGUHYA

Paul Mucureezi is one of just a handful of Cranes players that featured at the last edition of the African Nations Championship (Chan) in Morocco two years ago.

Then, Uganda registered only one goal as they crashed out of their fourth successive Chan finals without advancing from the group.

That is one statistic Mucureezi and company will want to change when this year’s edition rolls off in Cameroon early next month.

However, the tournament remains in doubt in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has affected over 120,000 people globally and killed over 4,000. Caf have, in the meantime, maintained Chan is on unless otherwise.

But that uncertainty is not taking the Cranes foot off the pedals.

“Of course, it is a serious global problem,” admitted Mucureezi, the Vipers winger, “but for us Coronavirus threat (towards Chan) does not play in our head. We are focused as a team.”

‘We have to focus’

Africa remains the least affected continent, with just over 100 cases in 12 countries and two deaths in Egypt (of a German tourist) and Morocco. There have been no reported deaths of Africans from the virus.

“If we are to play, we will play,” added Mucureezi, “if they say the tournament is not there, you go back to your clubs and you work, but then you still need to be ready to play anytime. And that is what we are focusing on.”

Should the tournament go ahead as planned, Mucureezi’s experience could come in handy if he makes the travelling 23.

“Being my second Chan finals, of course the experience is vital and I’ll do my best for the team - given the opportunity.”

This makes more sense now that Cranes coach Johnny McKinstry will miss the services of injured Viane Sekajugo and ill Mike Mutyaba.

“We will definitely miss Mutyaba and Sekajugo because they are good players, as well as experienced players.

“But then God has his own plans. Maybe it wasn’t meant to happen for them this time. We will try and do it for them,” said Mucureezi, who scored four goals in the 5-1 victory over South Sudan en route to the 2018 finals.

“My target is to have the best tournament and I pray I do. If I get a good tournament, definitely the team also will.”

Mucureezi, who can play on the right and through the middle, builds his game more on hard work, and is happy to be working with the coach who appreciates that.

“Definitely, coach McKinstry is among the best I’ve worked with,” he said, “I’ve learnt a lot from him, and a lot indeed. Very professional coach and he loves people who are hard working.”

The Cranes open their 2020 Chan campaign against Rwanda on April 6.

