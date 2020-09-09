Departing Mutyaba leaves KCCA faithful yearning for more

BY DENIS BBOSA



Two coaches rightfully claim to know stylish midfielder Muzamir Mutyaba inside out - Asaph Mwebaze and Mike Mutebi.

The other could be Morley Byekwaso, who like Mutyaba, hails from Luzira and coached him at defunct club SC Victoria University back in 2014.

Byekwaso, Mutebi’s deputy at Lugogo, however didn’t weigh in as the enterprising player was shown the exit on Sunday in a rather unwelcoming manner. Mutebi maintained Mutyaba was deemed surplus to requirements because of his decreased productivity and more so the gaffer’s urge to usher in new youngsters. “We have brought in midfielders; Samson Kigozi, Stefano Mazengo Loro, Charles Lwanga and Ashraf Mugume to reinforce our midfield and we trust them,” Mutebi expounded.

Mwebaze, who handled a then budding Mutyaba at Maroons and a confessed KCCA diehard, believes he was left to go a little too early.

“Thanks Muzamir Mutyaba for the dedicated service and commitment to KCCA FC. Lugogo will remain your home,” wrote Mwebaze in statement dedicated to the player.

“You were without a speck of doubt the best player at KCCA in the last five years. I believe you should have stayed until you decided to leave on your own accord,” Mwebaze stated.

Football commentator Cephas Tendereza believes injuries aside, Mutyaba still had a lot to offer in terms of experience especially with KCCA set to play in the Caf Confederation Cup. “He could he have stayed longer say another year. Could he not fit in the new structure of coach Mutebi?” he wondered.



Forever yellow

Mutyaba, who joined KCCA in July 2015 alongside Mutebi was gracious in his farewell speech.

“To the special memories we share. It is time to say goodbye to the club, media, coaching and non-coaching staff, fans and well wishers. You will still hold a special place in my heart,” said Mutyaba in a message on his Facebook page that he dedicated to the

those who hold him dear at the Lugogo-based side.

“It is time to follow the team as a fan. Maybe in future, we will meet again.”

Mutyaba has been on the periphery of the senior national team with a handful of cameos especially for the Chan side.

Mutyaba won three league titles, two Uganda Cup trophies and a Cecafa Kagame Club Championship title with the Kasasiro Boys. He was named the 2017 Airtel Fufa Male Footballer of the Year at the expense of Taddeo Lwanga and Geoffrey Sserunkuma.

REVOLUTION AT KCCA

Advertisement

Departing players at KCCA

Erisa Ssekisambu, Jackson Nunda (URA), Saddam Juma, Tom Ikara (Police), Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Jamil Malyamungu, Mike Mutyaba (retired), Mustafa Kizza (Montreal Impact)