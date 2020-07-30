FIFA chief Gianni Infantino's criminal probe launched

By AFP

A Swiss special prosecutor has launched criminal proceedings against FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Swiss authorities said Thursday.

"This concerns abuse of public office, breach of official secrecy, assisting offenders and incitement to these acts," the authorities said in a statement.

The special prosecutor has been investigating suspected collusion between Infantino and Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, who resigned last week over his handling of a corruption investigation targeting world football's governing body.

Infantino and Lauber are said to have held a series of secret meetings in 2016 and 2017.

The statement said the prosecutor had found "indications of criminal conduct".

Both Lauber and Infantino have denied any wrongdoing.

Lauber was in charge of Switzerland's probe into the corruption scandal that exploded at the heart of world football's governing body in 2015.