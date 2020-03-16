Fufa get it right

By ELVIS SENONO

KAMPALA- There has been growing interest in women’s football over the last six years since domestic football governing body Fufa launched the Women’s Elite League in 2015.

It has since evolved into an eightteam Fufa Women Super League unlike the Women Elite League that had 16. During that period the league churned out several players the most notable being Hasifa Nassuna and Sandra Nabweteme.

With the quantity and quality of players growing, the federation re-registered the country in various age group competitions having withdrawn an U-20 team from World Cup Qualifier after eliminating South Sudan 22-0 on aggregate.

Those subsequent gains have over the years however seemed undermined by what many have perceived as a few errors of judgement.

The most raised question has been about the peripheral role handed out to coach Ayub Khalifan, the mastermind of Kawempe’s f o u r straight league titles as well as the growth of several players.

He has had to play second fiddle to Faridah Bulega and Oliver Mbekeka over the years despite him being the most successful local coach. But having been handed the head coaching role and guiding the national Under-17 team to success at last year’s Cecafa and Cosafa U-17 championships, the federation ticked one of the boxes.

Ahead of Saturday’s Fifa Women U-17 World Cup qualifier first round return leg against Tanzania, the federation ticked another by allowing fans to watch the game at the Star- Times in Lugogo free of charge.

The reward turned out to be a full house that will not only further enhance interest in

the game but a five-star performance that sealed progress to the final qualification