Galiwango hands Express major boost

By ELVIS SENONO

The news of KCCA FC’s interest in Express skipper Disan Galiwango had the latter’s fans bracing for the worst.

The prospect of again losing one of their outstanding performers to a crosstown rival.

Since returning to Lugogo in 2015 as KCCA , Mike Mutebi has made it a habit of shopping from Wankulukuku with John Ssemazi and Isaac Sserunkuma being one of the first recruits.

Caesar Okhuti, Sadam Juma, Mike Mutyaba and John Revita, Simon Sserunkuma have all since followed in what had become an annual routine.

But if Galiwango’s words are to be believed, the Red Eagles for now seem to have stemmed that tide.

Clearest hint

The Express captain gave the clearest hint that he will stay at the club with in a social media post on Tuesday evening.

“Success comes to those who are honest and confident in their endeavour. Am to stay at Express Football Club,” Galiwango tweeted.

Daily Monitor understands the left footed player is expected to finalise an improved contract with Express having initially verbally agreed with the club which also reportedly made a partial payment before KCCA appeared to turn his mind.

The news will come as a boost to Express head coach Wasswa Bbosa, who has vowed to build a competitive team and improve on last season’s ninth place finish.

Galiwango was one the standout performers scoring six goals after being moved to a more advanced role on the left of a three-man attack with the two Franks; Kalanda and Ssenyondo.

This prompted rave reviews led by former Cranes and Express forward David Obua.

“Watched you play a couple of times and I thought with a couple of specific players around you we can compete for trophies,” he wrote back in April.