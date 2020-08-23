Kisala, Kato and Buwembo: wingers with sweet left foot

By Robert Mugagga

The significance of the left wing position cannot be understated in modern football as it has deservedly reached the pinnacle of its acclaim. In Uganda, we take a detailed look at three left wingers; Ibrahim Buwembo, Sula Kato and Kefa Kisala who possessed a deadly left foot in addition to having a bagful of tricks that made them the envy of other players in Uganda’s rich soccer history. Read on..

KEFA KISALA

Kisala’s emergency on the scene either as a left winger or left back was not by accident. Earlier this week, he revealed to Sunday Monitor, how his brothers and him did everything ‘the left way’ right from childhood. “I found myself being both left handed and left footed and so were my brothers. This seemed like a family thing I couldn’t naturally defy,” said Kisala.

Later when attending Primary Four at St. Peter’s Nsambya, no one could tell that he was a good footballer until the Games Master saw him in action with a group of friends on the school pitch one day. “You boy, I want you to start training with us in the school team from today,” said the unnamed teacher.

After St. Peter’s Nsambya, Kisala went to Old Kampala Secondary School for his post primary studies where he continued to play with ambition. At club level, he fulfilled the saying; “Charity begins at home” as he turned down pleas from several clubs and opted to join the Makindye-based Military Police FC, on whose grounds, he had honed his skills.

Kisala was so talented that it later became obvious that a First Division side like Military Police wouldn’t be able to protect him from the ‘footballing hyenas’ of the time. It came as no surprise when Express FC signed him in 1992 shortly before he was summoned to the National Youth U-19 Team.

“At the time I preferred and enjoyed playing in the midfield and this is what I told coach David Otti on joining Express. But after a few days of training, Otti told me that my best position would be on the left wing since I had a cultured left foot,” recalls Kisala. His league debut match for Express was against Nile FC. That very season Kisala played a pivotal role in the Express side that successfully defended the Uganda Cup and proved a real thorn in the flesh of Nile FC defence.

It was Kisala that engineered the killer pass from the left wing that resulted into the goal scored by James Kirinya. The following season Kisala continued with an exceptional soccer display and was part of the dominating Express team that had no mercy in the 6-0 massacre of traditional giants KCC FC (KCCA FC now) in one of the topflight league matches. Kisala says his best match for Express was the 1996 Africa Cup of Champions Clubs quarterfinal, first leg match, against Dynamos of Zimbabwe at Nakivubo Stadoi, despite losing 0-1 at home before winning in Harare 2-1 to go through.

“Though we lost, I played a great match and everyone was congratulating me at the end of the game. It was the second time I was playing at the left back but this time I was replacing the suspended Richard Kirumira.” It was during the second round match against Aigle Royal de Nkongsamba of Cameroon that Kisala first played in the left-back position. In the same 1995 season, Kisala played a telling role as the Red Eagles notched the league and Cup double.

Kisala’s consistency and mercurial displays at club level meant it was just a matter of time before he would be summoned to the Uganda Cranes team. Coach Polly Ouma was watching and in 1994 invited the young boy to the national team’s provisional squad for the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Ethiopia.

It was on October 15, 1994 when he made his debut in the Cranes side that defeated Ethiopia 4-1 in Kampala with goals coming from Mike Mutyaba, Fred Tamale, Buwembo and George Ssimwogerere.

In national colours, Kisala highly rates the 1996 Cecafa Senior Challenge Championship match against Kenya as his best match ever. Uganda won that semifinal duel 2-1. “Sudan hosted the tournament and I played a great match against Kenya in the semifinals to qualify for the finals where we beat hosts Sudan to win the title. Towards the end of the match against Kenya when I was substituted, I received a standing ovation from the Sudanese fans in the stadium and I was really on Cloud Nine,” says Kisala. Kisala’s consistency with Cranes was though greatly hampered with persistent injuries. In 2000 when Uganda hosted the Cecafa Championship and fielded two teams, the then Cranes coach Nigerian Harrison Okagbue found him unfit to be included in the first team and instead relegated him to the second string side - Uganda Lions. Kisala was not amused and turned down the offer and immediately announced his retirement from national duties.

Elsewhere, Kisala’s coaching career has seen him managing a number of clubs besides being the Cranes assistant coach between 2010 and 2013. He coached his mother club Express twice (2005-2008 and 2018-2019) and Jinja-based Bul (2012-2014 and 2017-2018). He once also coached Iganga Town Council (2008-09), Masaka LC (2010-2012), and URA (2015-2016) before spending a short spell at Wakiso Giants in 2019. Just a few weeks ago Kisala was appointed to another coaching duty this time to coach the newly promoted UPDF side in the upcoming season.

KISALA FACTFILE (ACHIEVEMENTS)

He played for Military Police FC, Express and KCCA.

His debut league match for Express was against Nile FC in 1992.

Won the league with Express FC in 1995 and 1996.

Won the Uganda Cup with Express in 1992, 1994, 1995, 1997 and 2001.

Coached Express to win the 2006 Uganda Cup.

Coached URA to win the Mapinduzi Cup in 2016.

Has coached five topflight clubs; Express, Iganga, Masaka, Bul and Wakiso Giants.

Was Cranes assistant coach between 2010-2013.

Was Uganda Hippos head coach between 2015-2017.

Played for Cranes between 1994-2000 winning the 1996 Cecafa title.

Won the Bika Bya Buganda football tournament with Nyonyi clan in 1997.

SULA KATO

Easily one of the most admired Ugandan footballers across the East and Central Africa region. To justify his idol status look back to a story published in the Sunday Monitor of June 14, 2020. It was revealed that the former President of Burundi, the late Pierre Nkurunziza, was a great admirer of Sula Kato.

During Nkurunziza’s rebel days, he suggested that rebel leaders who were working to return normalcy to Burundi, be issued with Ugandan passports and names to facilitate their movement in the region.

When Nkurunziza was asked to choose a Ugandan name, he gave a quick answer of ‘Sula Kato’. According to Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, who was a close associate of the late footballing president, Nkurunziza had earlier seen Sula Kato in action for both SC Villa and Cranes, and he liked the Ugandan’s playing style hence the reason he picked his name.

Kato was born in a rare footballing family where his late father Salongo Zakaria Lubega used to feature for Ngabi clan in Bika Bya Buganda football and Buddu

County in Masaza Cup tourneys. Besides the father, the family produced exceptionally good footballers in the calibre of Medi Lubega and Moses Ndawula, who ended up featuring for Cranes and top Ugandan clubs.

Ndawula played for Coffee, SC Villa and Express while Lubega turned out for army side Simba and was in the Cranes squad for the 1978 Afcon in Ghana. Besides, Kato’s younger brother Abbas Mulindwa once lined up for Uganda Airlines and Express, too. With such a background, Kato was bound to turn into an outstanding footballer. But Kato was unlucky to be summoned into the national team when country had an abundant supply of star players occupying his position. The left wing, then, was well-marshaled by Godfrey Kateregga, Alex Olum and Sunday Mokili to mention but a few.

Continental Highs. The SC Villa team that drew 0-0 with Nigeria’s Shooting Stars during the first leg of the Caf Cup final at Nakivubo Stadium. Standing (L-R): Paul Hasule, Ivan Kawooya, Adam Ssemugabi, Enock Kyembe, Mathias Kaweesi and Michael Mukasa. Squatting (L-R): Sula Kato, Paul Mukatabala, Robert Mukiibi, Robert Ssemakula and Paul Nkata. PHOTO | COURTESY



Time, however, came when coaches could not wait any longer to give Kato a chance. His arrival unmasked him as one of Uganda’s most dependable forwards of all time. With a deadly left foot, Kato terrorised opponents’ defences both at club and national level scoring many important goals that brought memorable victories. He was summoned to Cranes in 1987 and his debut match was against Malawi during the 1988 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Blantyre, although Cranes put up a dismal performance.

But he came good in 1989 and inspired the Cranes to victory in the Cecafa showpiece – a first victory for Uganda in 12 years. In the finals against defending champions Malawi, the score board read 3-2 in favour of Malawi by half time with Uganda’s two goals coming from Paul Hasule (12th) and Ronald Vubya (42nd). The score remained as until the dying minutes of the match.

Malawi fans seemed to conclude that victory was theirs as justified by their early celebrations. But they forgot that Uganda had a deadly winger whose magical left foot could harm any team at any time. As the clock ticked away Kato, who had come on as a substitute to replace Vubya lived up to his billing and scored the equalizer. Against the run of play, he dribbled past two defenders and unleashed a fierce shot that shook the Malawi net to make it 3-3 and rescue the Cranes from the jaws of defeat. Extra time was fruitless for both nations but Uganda went on to win the tense post-match penalties to ignite wild celebrations back home.

At club level, many fans will live to remember Kato’s goal that enabled SC Villa clinch the regional Cecafa Clubs Championship title in 1987 to become only the second Ugandan club to achieve such a feat after KCCA in 1978. In the final, Villa met Sudanese side El Merreikh, an outfit that boasted of having the best goalkeeper in the region in Hamid Bremma. Enroute to the final, Bremma kept clean sheets against good sides like Saints of Zimbabwe, Blue Bats of Uganda (formerly Tobacco FC), AFC Leopards of Kenya and Bata Bullets of Malawi.

Only one man managed to put the ball past Bremma and this was one and only Kato in the 27th minute of play at Nakivubo. In all, Kato did only wonders during the seven years he spent at Villa Park. In 1986, he netted the solitary goal as Villa eliminated arch rivals Express from the Uganda Cup. In doing so, he played against and had no respect for his elder brother and mentor Ndawula who was in the Red Eagles camp. Kato was later to play a major role in SC Villa’s great performance in the continental championships of 1991 and 1992. In the quarterfinal of the 1991 African Club Championship, Kato scored the decisive penalty during the shootout ending the hopes of mighty and record-winning Al Ahly of Egypt. Later in the first leg of the final that came to be known as the ‘Tunis debacle’ after SC Villa lost 6-2, Kato did something that scared the Tunisians. After Club Africain scored in the 30th minute, Kato drew level for SC Villa three minutes later to their bedazzlement.

At Villa Park, Kato won eight league titles and three Uganda Cups. He joined SC Villa from Masaka Union in 1984. Before he left Masaka Union, he played in the 1983 national league alongside senior players like John Ntesibe, Mike Kiganda, Edward Ssemwanga and John Kasule. They at one time came to Nakivubo for an away match against SC Villa and easily won 4-1 sending shock waves in the city. This match helped to expose Kato’s immense talent, something that forced Villa supremo Patrick Kawooya to poach him.

KATO FACTFILE (ACHIEVEMENTS)

Played for Millers, Masaka Union, SC Villa, Villa International, Simba, Pamba FC and Yanga (Tanzania).

In 1983, he was part of Masaka Union team that stunned SC Villa 4-1 in a league match at Nakivubo.

Won the league with SC Villa in 1984, 1986, 1987, 1989, 1990, 1992 and 1994.

Won the Uganda Cup with SC Villa in 1986, 1988 and 1989. In 1986, he scored the winning goal that eliminated rivals SC Villa from the race.

Won the 1987 Cecafa Clubs Championship title with SC Villa scoring the winning goal against El-Merrikh of Sudan.

Was part of SC Villa side that reached two consecutive continental finals in 1991 and 1992, scoring the crucial penalty that eliminated El Ahly of Egypt in the quarterfinals.

Played for the Cranes between 1988 and 1994 hence winning the Cecafa Cup titles in 1991 and 1992.

Coached Victors FC to win the 2008 Uganda Cup and SC Villa to emerge winners in 2009.

IBRAHIM BUWEMBO

Without a doubt, one of the most controversial players to grace Ugandan football. Buwembo’s football career began at his home district of Masaka as was the case with Kato. When he later crossed the famous Lweera and moved to Kampala, he improved his game two-fold. The defunct State House FC used to mentor promising young footballers and Buwembo was no exception. Remember that this is the same team that showed inspirational former Cranes skipper Ibrahim Sekagya how it’s done before KCCA spotted and gave him a chance to play in the topflight league.

At State House, Buwembo demonstrated how talented he was. He had the speed and trickery as expected of wingers. He was a perfect crosser of the ball and was such a dribbling wizard. Such qualities helped Buwembo to gain ground and be spotted by bigger clubs.

In 1986, Express FC came calling but because the club boasted of many star players, Buwembo was hardly fielded in the starting team - something he couldn’t tolerate. He looked around and thought of a club where he would fit in well. He ran off to Coffee FC which had a smaller number of stars in 1988. During his five years stay at the club, he grew into one of the best wingers in Uganda’s topflight league.

His decent shifts earned him a summon to the national side where he went on to make his debut for Cranes on the 1992 Independence Day during a friendly match against Ethiopia. Later that year, Buwembo was part of the Cranes side that won the 19th Cecafa tournament held in Tanzania where Uganda toppled Tanzania’s second string team in the final thanks to Issa Ssekatawa’s lone goal. Buwembo’s first goal for Cranes came a bit later on October 15, 1994 during the 1996 Afcon qualifying campaign – the third goal in Uganda’s 4-1 win with others coming from Mutyaba, Tamale and Ssimwogerere.

Another remarkable match he played for the Cranes was the 2002 Afcon qualifier played away in Malawi on July 15th, 2000. The Cranes registered a rare away win beating Malawi 2-1 with goals from Hassan Mubiru (30th) and Magid Musisi (81). At club level, the only trophy Buwembo won on Ugandan soil was the 2001 Uganda Cup while at Express. Earlier on in 1998, he was in the Simba team that lost 2-0 in the Uganda Cup final to SC Villa. In all, Buwembo played for State House (1982), Express (1986-88), Coffee (1989-1993), Simba (1998), Express (2000-2003), Super Cubs (2005-2006) and Burain FC of Oman (1993-1995).

Unsurprisingly Buwembo was never far from controversy. He always deserted Ugandan clubs in search for semi-professional stints in the Middle East. During one league match with Express, he refused to be substituted and give way to Moses Ssekasana.

He shouted at coach Godfrey Nyola; “Ssekasana can’t do what I have failed to do.” In 1992 he was booked while featuring for Coffee against Arua Boys for collecting the ball with his hands and placing it within his legs before attempting a goal. During his career Buwembo never at one time did reveal his age and used to refer whoever asked to his mother.

Controversy has followed him even in retirement. In February this year he was arrested for smashing traders’ merchandise in the Kiyembe area of Kampala. When questioned by the police he apologized saying that he couldn’t tell how he came to do it.

Such is the character of the man who called himself ‘Black Maradona’.

BUWEMBO FACTFILE (ACHIEVEMENTS)

Played for State House, Express, Coffee, Simba, Super Cubs and Buraim FC (Oman).

Won the Uganda Cup with Express in 2001.

In Simba side that reached Uganda Cup final but lost to Villa.

First summoned to Cranes in 1992 during an Independence Day friendly match against Ethiopia.

Scored his first Cranes goal on October 15, 1994 in a 1996 Afcon qualifier against Ethiopia.

Won the Cecafa title with the Cranes in 1992 in Tanzania.

Briefly coached Express in 1997 and was assistant to Leo Adraa in 2003.

Has facilitated and helped many Ugandan players go for semi-professional football in the Middle East and owns B1 Sports Ventures that deals with selling players to the gulf.

What others say

Moses Basena (Ex-Cranes coach)

Buwembo was a brilliant individual player whereas Kato was a team player and more tactical. We didn’t know many tactics then. But the 4-4-2 format was started by SC Villa team that Kato featured for. Kato wasa crossing winger like Kisala and Buwembo. He always advanced to goal from the middle of the park.

Fred Kajoba (Vipers SC head coach)

The three were top players. Buwembo was better than all of them as a ball-weaver. Kato was better at set-pieces and planning for teams he played for even Uganda Cranes. Kisala had a good football mind and always used to fall back and help with defenders. Buwembo takes the crown as the perfect entertainer, though!

Paul Mukatabala (Ex-Cranes star)

Kato had a very accurate left foot, that made up for his lack of pace as he was able to deliver the ball practically anywhere he wanted, whether just a pass or set piece. Buwembo was faster and with a good work rate. Kisala was a mix of the other two. Not too fast but a good-crosser, although sometimes he dwelt too much on the ball.

Timothy Kalibbala (Football fanatic)

For me, Kato is the pick of them all. He was a gifted quick decision maker with good precision that rhymed well with the team chemistry both at club and country level. Buwembo ranks second due to his good speed and artistry whereas Kisala ranks third amongst the three as he was a tad slower despite being very intelligent.

Additionally compiled by Innocent Ndawula