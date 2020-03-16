Kitara maintain minnows’ Cup presence

By ELVIS SENONO AND ALEX ASHABA

Fort Portal- There will be at least three lower division teams when the quarterfinal draws of this season’s Stanbic Uganda Cup are held later this month if all goes according to plan.

This is after Big League side Kitara ejected topflight league strugglers Tooro in one of three round-of-16 games played on Saturday evening.

And they did it the hard way having to come from behind after striker Yafeesi Mubiru gave the hosts Tooro a 14th minute lead at the St Paul Seminary ground.

But the Mark Twinamasiko-coached side rallied back through a Maxuel Wachiguyi header on 28 minute.

Godfrey Abigaba then scored the winner 11 minutes from time against a 10-man Tooro who had Akram Kakembo sent off shortly after the hour mark.

The result compounded matters for the home side who are struggling to avoid relegation and had coach Muhammad Kisekka summoned to the Fufa Ethics Committee after earlier accusing some of his players of fixing a league game.

Kitara who are pursuing promotion to the Uganda Premier League and are currently top of the Rwenzori Group in the second division, now join Light SS who defeated UPDF 1-0 in an all-Big League clash.

The other lower division representative will come from Kataka and Free Stars who faced off last evening.

They will be joined by champions Proline who know what it takes to make it as an underdog having won the competition as a Big League side last season.

They however progressed to the quarters this time as topflight league club after a 1-0 away win over Kiboga with Hamis Kiiza missing a penalty before redeeming himself with the game’s only goal all in the first half.