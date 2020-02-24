Kyeyune makes justifiable Chan case

By Denis Bbosa

URA box to box midfielder Saidi Kyeyune is enjoying the most fruitful season of his career and was in destructive mood on Friday as URA decimated Uganda Premier League hopefuls Vipers 3-1 at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje.

In his mid twenties, the crafty midfielder has nine goals (seven in the league, two in Uganda Cup) in 24 matches this campaign and has also chipped in with a couple of assists. Impressive.

Uganda Cranes coach Johnny McKinstry has so far resisted calls to include Kyeyune in his grand plans but, with Chan tourney on the horizon, many stakeholders feel his solid contribution is difficult to ignore anymore.

McKinstry is expected to announce his Chan bound team this week and Kyeyune’s name is expected to at least in his provisional squad.

The playmaker, who can play from the deep and also support the forward line, has been knocking on the national team door for a while now with on and off performances but has enjoyed a brilliant season for the tax collectors who have floored all the three title contenders – Vipers, KCCA and Villa in Ndejje.

His indefatigable input this term, brought to life by telepathic tandem with Shafiq Kagimu, has been the highlight of URA’s resurgence particularly in the second round – raising their hopes of bagging a fourth Uganda Cup trophy and finishing in a respectable position.

“I’m working hard for the chance to make it to the national team and who knows? A professional opportunity may come along the way,” Kyeyune told Daily Monitor.

McKinstry has bounty of attacking midfielders fighting for his attention for Chan call-ups but with Allan Okello now out of the way, Kyeyune feels he can step up and be counted.

Kyeyune’s performances and statistics suggest he can offer something different to others in contention.