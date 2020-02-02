Qatar 2022 World Cup: Uganda Cranes must tread carefully

By Robert Madoi

Uganda played her maiden Fifa World Cup qualifier back in February of 1977. It was the start of a love affair that would prove convincingly attractive and persuasively flawed. After being knocked out of the qualifying event by Zambia in the second round, the Cranes sat out the 1982 qualifiers before unsuccessfully having a crack at the 1986 and 1990 finals.

There was one more withdrawal ahead of the campaign for the 1994 finals. While the decision to pull out could hardly be described as a brutal comedown, the shade of consistency that ensued after had surprise written all over it. There was a heavy does of surprise, yes, but nothing substantial to write home about.

Unsurprisingly, from 1996 until 2017, Cranes fans found themselves studiously avoiding any discussion that suggested the imminence of qualification to the Fifa World Cup finals.

Back in 1996 Paulão left Uganda tied in knots as Angola run out 5-1 aggregate winners in the first round of qualification for the 1998 finals. Despite being ruthlessly dedicated to taking part in World Cup qualifying campaigns, Uganda kept running into a brick wall. There were, however, promising signs in the last qualifying campaign as the Cranes placed second behind Egypt (and ahead of Ghana as well as Congo Brazzaville) in a tough group.

Enter the qualifiers for the 2022 finals. Uganda will have Mali — as well as neighbours Kenya and Rwanda — giving it company in Group E. Only the top dog in the group advances to the play-off round from where Africa’s five representatives to Qatar 2022 will be determined.

The initial prognosis — even amongst high priests of African football — is that the Cranes stand a good chance to make it out of Group E. Cranes coach Johnathan McKinstry, who should be lauded for bringing a new openness and greater candour to the job, insists that his charges have to look to their laurels.

Mali is not a side to be underestimated especially given its immaculate record in age grade football. Derby encounters against Kenya and Rwanda also always have an element of surprise about them. Long and short of it, Uganda will have to tread carefully. It should be a fascinating ride, but Cranes faithful should not count their chicken before they hatch.