Former Express forward David Obua has hailed the performances of captain Disan Galiwango and believes the club can challenge for trophies if they make more additions and build the team around the utility wing-back.

Galiwango has enjoyed a fine season after former head coach George Ssimwogerere moved him upfront to the left of a three-man attack alongside the two Franks; Kalanda and Ssenyondo.

“Watched you play a couple of times and I thought with a couple of specific players around you, we can compete for trophies,” tweeted Obua, who featured for Express in 2003 and 2004.

Combative presence

After an uneventful first season at Wankulukuku when the club struggled to stay up, Galiwango’s six league goals and four assists have earned the player, who has operated as a left back for much of his career a Cranes call up this season.

Galiwango scored goals against Proline, Wakiso Giants, Tooro United (brace) and Police (home and away).

He has grown in leadership with a combative presence on the left flanks that has seen the player - who had an unsuccessful trial with South African top-flight side SuperSport United - the subject of interest from title contenders Vipers and KCCA in recent months.

But Obua, one of the standout Cranes players in recent years, believes the 22-year-old whom he wished a happy birthday stays to win titles at Express.

Obua talk rife

Interestingly, Express flirted with the idea of handing the team to Obua when they were looking to sack Ssimwogerere in February.

Daily Monitor reported earlier this month of emissaries being sent to interest Obua into the job, in the long run.

But the former Kaizer Chiefs and Hearts utility player’s expectations of things to be in place at the club before he could even move his first step kept the Red Eagles out of his league.

Express are currently ninth on the 16-team StarTimes Uganda Premier League log having picked 10 points out of a possible 15 winning thrice and losing once in in five games since Wasswa Bbosa replaced Ssimwogerere as head coach.

They are seven points away from the three relegation places with five matches left after the current enforced coronavirus pandemic break.

