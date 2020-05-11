Tooro United home ground redevelopment on course

By ALEX ASHABA

First phase of Buhinga Stadium redevelopment that started in March last year is complete. The first phase involved clearing of bush around the site, opening of the boundaries and construction of foundation and perimeter wall.

Buhinga stadium is in fulfillment of President Museveni’s 2018 pledge and is being carried out by the UPDF Engineering Brigade.

The UPDF Mountain Division spokesperson, Capt Edrin Mawanda, said the first phase cost Shs500m, which is nearly half of the Shs11.1b budget for the entire refurbishment.

He said after completion, the stadium will have a sitting capacity of 2,000.

According to the design, the regional stadium for Rwenzori will also have a track and a pavilion. It has been the home ground for top-flight side Tooro United, who were forced to host their games elsewhere (they opted for Wankulukuku before returning to St Mary’s Major Seminary in Fort Portal).

It is also the home of Fufa Drum side Tooro Province.

While still at Buhinga Sta¬dium, Tooro United attracted big crowds, a 12th man that helped the team fashion itself into a sort of giant slayer.

Fans hope to return to the ground soon but that might not be soon enough to save Tooro United, rooted at the bottom of StarTimes Uganda Premier League, from the drop.

Meanwhile officials such as Deco Araali, deputy head coach at Tooro Province, believe that when the redevelopment of the Buhinga Stadium is com¬plete, it will boost sports and revenue for the town.

