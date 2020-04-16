Train from home, veteran sports doctor advises athletes

By ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

Veteran sports physician Dr Ntege Ssengendo has advised athletes to keep training from home even without competition during this Covid-19 hiatus to maintain fitness and avoid muscle pain.

Dr Ntege, as he is known in sports circles, was Uganda’s national team doctor from the 70s to the 90s before he joined sports administration.

Over the years, he remembers several episodes of political unrest that halted sports activity, though not to the level of complete shutdown.

As a first-year medical student at Makerere University, Ntege witnessed the 6pm-to-6am curfew that lasted six months during the 1966 Kabaka Crisis.

He also witnessed the 1979 curfew after the overthrow of Idi Amin and the one of 1985 during the Tito Okello regime. He, however, acknowledges the current Covid-19 crisis is different but athletes shouldn’t despair.

“If they don’t train for say a month, by the time they return to action they will become vulnerable to muscle cramps, they will have lost flexibility, and speed.”

Advertisement

So now that gyms are closed and group roadwork is likely becoming a health threat amid this contagion, Dr Ntege advocates for training at home. He prescribes what he called interval training:

“Don’t do monotonous exercises. You can do press-ups for three minutes and rest for a minute; frog jumping for three minutes and rest for a minute; walking for three minutes and rest for a minute, and speed running for three minutes,” he says.

“Do it every morning, every evening, and every day.”

GUIDING

Less Fats. “Runners can do roadwork as long as they avoid groups [which can expose them to coronavirus]. But they too benefit from the above workouts,” he added.

“But even those who do racket games like tennis, badminton need those physicals to keep their muscles active.”

Regarding nutrition, the former head of the Sports Medical Commission at the Uganda Olympic Committee knows most Ugandan athletes are low-income earners. He prescribed for them affordable foods rich in carbohydrates and other minerals.

“Eat our common foods like posho and beans because you need more carbohydrates. Take less greens because they generate gas.