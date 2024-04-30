Uganda hosting the Rugby Africa Cup should interest us all

Uganda host the Rugby Africa Cup which is a qualifier for the 2027 Rugby World Cup at Namboole stadium.

This continental showpiece will take place from July 18-29 with eight African teams competing; Namibia, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Algeria, Uganda, Cote d’ivoire, Senegal and Burkina Faso.

Hon. Andrew Ojok Oulanyah who also serves as the vice president (commercial) at the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) moved a motion for parliament to pass a resolution paying tribute to the government for its successful bid to host the 2024 and 2025 editions of the Rugby Africa Cup.

He also urged the government to provide Shs2.5b to the union towards the preparations.

This motion was seconded by Hon Asuman Basaliwa, MP Bugiri Municipality.

Hosting this tournament will not only increase revenue for the tourism sector, but also provide a continental platform to showcase Uganda’s talent and ability to host various events.

It will also provide employment opportunities in the country in the sectors of hospitality, food, accreditation, security and many more.

Therefore, it is important for Ugandans to join hands and see that we host the Rugby Africa Cup successfully.

Uganda will be expected to create an experience that will remain in the participants’ memories.

Understanding not only the logistics around the event, but also what someone experiences while at the it will be important if we are to deliver a thoroughly enjoyable event for all.

We can create this unforgettable experience through a well-funded marketing plan, providing maximum security at the hotels and venues for the games, ensuring fast and reliable internet at both the hotels where the players sleep and the playing ground, having proper infrastructure like the roads leading to various venues in good condition and a smooth accreditation process et al.

The funding which we are all seeking for should not only be limited to the money from the government, but also corporate companies.

This is the time for corporate companies to reach out to the union for partnership as this is a win-win situation.

These companies like Nile Special create a fan experience through activations, branding, promotions and merchandising.

The marketing cannot be successful without having facilitated means of communication like a company that will provide wifi for the fans and stakeholders to showcase the experience online.

Hon. Mpindi Bumali (a representative for people with disabilities) in the same seating of Parliament also emphasized the need to extensively advertise the Rugby Africa Cup.

“We need to look at the broader picture of advertising. We get these chances but these events are not advertised,” Mpindi told the August House.

I also would like to appreciate him for raising this concern as advertising goes a long way in attracting fans to watch the games through promoting awareness.

Publicity for the Rugby Africa Cup can be done through among others; influencer marketing, and using social media.

A media advertising campaign which includes purchase advertisements in newspapers, radio, televisions and outdoors advertising like billboards will go a long way in promoting the country and the sport of rugby. All these can be achieved with the availability of finances.

In conclusion, the tournament is not only for the union but also for the country at large there all financial support is pivotal in delivering a successful and fun-filled tournament.

Denise Namale