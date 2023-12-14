Head to Head: Mercedes- AMG A45 vs A35

The Mercedes AMG A45 and A35 are both fourth generation Mercedes A class W177 vehicles. They were launched in 2018 and produced as five-door hatchbacks and four-door sedans. The A45 and A35 are Mercedes’ answer to other hot hatches such as the Toyota GR Yaris, Audi RS3, Golf GTI and Ford Focus ST. The A45 and A35 are built by the high performance sportier vehicle subsidiary of Mercedes called AMG.

Cost

The most obvious difference between the AMG A45 and A35 is the price. You would have to top up about Ushs75m to the price of a brand new A35 to drive away in a spanking new A45. For used 2022 models, the price difference is between Shs40m and Shs50m. The older the used models, the lower the price difference.

Both AMG A class variants have the same depreciation. To find out if the additional spend is worth it, you need to appreciate the performance, design, interior decor and structural differences.

Performance

Both the A45 and A35 have the 2.0 litre inline turbo charged petrol engine. However, the A45’s engine is handmade for superior performance while the A35’s engine is just tuned up. Driving the AMG A45 feels like riding a Roman chariot drawn by sprightly 420 horses of power. The A35 feels more like a carriage pulled by 320 horses of power. They are both fast cars but the A45 is faster and feels like an athlete on steroids.

To deal with the power plants in these AMG hot hatches, Mercedes has kitted the A45 with the eight-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), which gives it better performance and fuel economy compared to the A35’s seven-speed DCT gearbox. It is no wonder the A45 takes four seconds to accelerate from 0-100KPH while the A35 takes five seconds.

When it is time to play, you can push the limits by drifting around corners and roundabouts with ease in the A45 because it is kitted with the drift mode. This feature uses the unique 4matic plus (which uses two clutches in the rear axle to send 100 percent torque to rear wheels to power the drift mode).

Design

Design and cosmetics of the A45 and A35 are strongly influenced by the AMG themes and design cues. Both A classes have the ‘predator’ face for more macho looks to appeal to all petrol heads. However, the A45 seems to have more doses of AMG DNA than the A35. The A45 front grille and bulging bonnet make it look bolder, more aggressive and athletic than the A35’s more discreet, under radar front grille and normal bonnet.

Both A class hatches have new age front bumpers with big air dams and stylish corner spats to improve aero dynamism and bold front end looks. Whereas the two AMGs have the same dimensions, doors and quarter panels, the A45 has slightly wider arches to make it look more muscular. The A45 and A35 impressive rear diffusers and slits in the lower rear bumpers look the same, however the A45 spots 4 exhaust tail pipes while the A35 has only 2.

Interior

The interior of both the A45 and A35 are spectacular places to be; they almost look identical with similar steering wheels and controls. The A45 steering wheel has toggles for changing between modes, turn the traction off as well as start stop feature. Both cars’ digital screens for infotainment and driver displays are well positioned and designed to provide clear information and easy to use features and menus. The centre console and door cards have cleverly and beautifully designed chrome accents. The rear bench seats are identical.