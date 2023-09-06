Safety while driving on the Entebbe expressway

On August 22, a truck lost control at the Busega Tollgate in Kampala while trying to access the Entebbe expressway. It crashed and damaged infrastructure and ended up hanging as though it had been mounted with a crane. The incident was attributed to driving at high speeds.

The Entebbe expressway’s design features and standards are different from those of a normal highway. One of the features of the expressway is that you can only drive up to 100km/hr, which is the maximum and highest driving speed on all Ugandan roads, as elaborated in the Traffic and Road Safety Act (TRSA) and the Roads Act developed by the Ministry of Works and Transport. The other feature is that the expressway has uninterrupted traffic in form of vehicle stages, motorcyclists or pedestrians or trading centres where sometimes people use the road to dry their garden harvest.

Obeying speed limits

Allan Ssempebwa Kyobe, the communications officer in charge of media relations at Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), says the most important rule is to obey the speed limit of 100km/hr when driving on the expressway. When accessing and approaching the Expressway through any of the tollgates where you are supposed to pay Shs5,000 per entry, read the road signs that will always remind you to reduce your driving speed to 20km/hr.

“There have been incidents of motorists ramming into the tollgate or other motorists at the access points. These tollgates are narrow, the reason you should stop to pay before you proceed. After paying, another sign will clearly indicate the speed (100km/hr) beyond which you are not allowed to drive. And when exiting the expressway, there are other visible sign posts that warn you to maintain a speed of 40km/hr because you are joining a non-expressway or an ordinary road which is either Entebbe Road or the Northern Bypass,” Ssempebwa explains, adding that the maximum driving speed on the northern bypass is 70km/hr.

The dos and don’ts

As all major highways in Uganda, you are supposed to overtake from the right lane. Indicate and use your side and driving mirrors to ensure another motorist is not overtaking at the same time. Also, overtake one car at a time. When driving at a slow speed with no need to overtake, keep in the extreme left lane even when there is no vehicle in the overtaking (right) lane.

“We have encountered crashes because motorists are impatient. If you want to be somewhere and you have to use the expressway, plan and start your journey early, drive at a manageable speed and respect the traffic signs. Be considerate of other road users,” Ssempebwa advises.

He adds that motorists are not allowed to make any stopovers on the expressway. This can only be done at gazetted or demarcated spaces marked by lines in case of emergencies or abrupt stops, something you cannot do in the middle of the road.

On rainy days, for your safety, slow down to avoid skidding or veering off the road when the road surface is slippery. Do not be deceived that your car is heavier than water. You will be washed away into the roadside because water creates a third layer between the road surface and your car tyres, causing you to lose traction and torque.

Damaging road furniture

Previously, the government, through road authorities repaired whichever road furniture was knocked and damaged by motorists. Under the revised regulations, once you crash and damage any road furniture, including sign posts, the damage will be assessed and you will incur the costs of replacing the damaged furniture. This is because such crashes or damages are preventable and avoidable if motorists obey speed limits.

Penalties

Michael Kananura, the public relations officer of the traffic directorate, emphasises that speed kills more road users than any other risk factor. It is not only on the expressway, where it is more pronounced but countrywide. This explains why Fika Salama extra, a road safety campaign, was recently launched on the expressway and rolled out to other major highways.

“Driving beyond the recommended speed on the expressway attracts an express penalty ticket of Shs200,000. It is payable within 28 days, beyond which it will attract a surcharge of 50 percent of the penalty,” Kananura says.

Unseen cameras

The expressway has been fitted with hidden cameras that capture your number plate and driving speed. Once captured, a signal with data is sent to the traffic command centre where officers send it to enforcement officers on ground. If you refuse to stop at the point of interdiction, your car will be blacklisted and later tracked down and issued with a penalty.

Note

• Do not use your phone while driving.

• Reduce driving speed during and after bad weather.

• Do not drink and drive.

• Always drive cars in good mechanical condition.

• Keep left.

• Only use the right lane to overtake.

• Maintain a safe distance of 60 metres from other vehicles while driving on the expressway.





Vehicle breakdown

• First, pull over and stop along the left side of the road and if possible, exit the Kampala – Entebbe Expressway.

• Report to the Expressway patrolling officer, especially if it is difficult to take emergency measures or better still report via the Emergency telephone.