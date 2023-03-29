The fielder gives more milage

Albert Namara

I have had the Toyota Fielder for two years. One of the features that I love is its affordable fuel consumption. I had two options to choose from; one running on a 1500cc and the other on 1800cc with both running on petrol. I went for the latter because it has more engine power, compared to the former, much as the 1500cc engine offers more fuel economy compared to 1800cc.

For my journeys upcountry, when I fill its tank of 36 litres, I will be able to drive to Rubirizi District in western Uganda (a distance of approximately 360km from Kampala via Mbarara) without refuelling on the way.

On the highway, I drive a distance of 15km per litre of fuel with steady acceleration. In Kampala, because of slow moving traffic, the mileage reduces to 10km per litre of fuel, which I still find fair. It is one of the station wagons to drive with the current cost of fuel at an average of Shs5,000. At a steady constant speed of 120km/hr, it will maintain a safe level of stability.

However, it is safer not to drive beyond the 100km/hr mark because it tends to feel lighter as you increase speed.

Jimmy Kayemba

My Fielder runs on a 1500cc petrol engine. Even with such a small engine for a car its size, it has a full time four wheel drive system. It does not have the best 4WD system such as that of sport utility vehicles or pick-ups such as the Toyota Hilux but it is basic enough to get you out of a slippery road without getting stuck.

For service, I visit the garage once in four months because it is not my daily drive. I spend approximately Shs200,000 per garage visit and this mostly caters for basic service such as replacing engine oil, oil and fuel filters, coolant, transmission fluid and replacing brake pads. The spark plugs are replaced upon recommendation of the mechanic.

There are times I have to do service and there is not much to replace, which also lowers the cost to Shs100,000. There are also repairs that do not have to wait before I cover 5,000km from the current mileage.

Emmanuel Ojara

I like the Toyota Fielder because its maintenance is affordable. Besides, as most Toyota brands, its spare parts are also locally available with most dealers and can be shared with most Toyota models on the market. I have not carried out any major spare parts replacements, except tyres that cost me Shs180,000 each and shock absorbers that cost Shs700,000 when I had just bought the car almost three years ago.

Whereas the driver and co-driver have enough legroom, passengers in the rear seats will feel a bit cramped. Over long distances, it is comfortable but you will have to make stopovers at some point for passengers to stretch.

In terms of consumption, the Fielder is one of the few cars in its category that gives some of the best mileage. Mine runs on a 1800cc petrol engine and I spend Shs150,000 per week. I use this fuel to take and pick my children from school in Kamwokya, Kampala during rush hours and to make it to my workplace in Kololo.

One of its downsides is that it has, overtime, become a popular car making it an easy target for vandals who look out for parts such as side mirrors and wheel caps that fetch for them quick money.

This means one has to park in a safe place with security or if one is to park on the street, then they leave the car under the watchful eye of someone else.