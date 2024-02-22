The impact of bad roads on your car’s suspension

As a responsible driver, it is important to be aware of the effects of poor roads to your car’s suspension so that you can take the necessary precautions to guarantee a comfortable and secure driving experience. Apart from causing traffic jam, the terrible state of roads, especially those with potholes, affect your car’s mechanical condition.

Alvin Nkini, a mechanic at Dalas Auto Limited, says from a technical angle, the suspension is the most elastic part of a car and absorbs vibrations as well as the up and down movement of car tyres. As the tyres move up and down, the suspension is subjected to gradual wear and tear. Unlike smooth road surfaces, the more the tyres move up and down over potholes, the more the rubber that makes up the suspension bushes is subjected to hard work. This in the end increases the rate of wear and tear.

“Even when your car is parked, because it has an expiry date, the rubber still disintegrates. Past its expiry date, the rubber naturally disintegrates on its own but the poor state of the roads quickens and increases the rate of wear and tear,” Nkini advises.

Parts of the suspension system

The suspension system is made up of springs, shock absorbers and suspension bushes. Each of these parts plays a different role. For example, the suspension bushes, which are the rubber material, absorb and cushion vibrations every time one drives through potholes or on a rough road surface. The springs and the shock absorbers diffuse the shock the car experiences when you drive into a ditch or pothole. As the name suggests, shock absorbers absorb the shock and enable the car to remain stable.

“When driving on a levelled or smooth ground and finally have to navigate a pothole, the tyre falls into the pothole to keep the car balanced. As the tyre goes into the pothole, the springs push the tyre in the pothole to prevent the car from falling into the ditch until the tyre comes up on the levelled ground. Because this process happens in a slow harmonious manner, the tyres are pushed down very fast and the shock absorbers hold it and make it move slowly into the ditch to a point where it gets back onto the levelled ground. The more the car goes through this process, the faster the suspension system wears out,” Nkini adds.

Severity of damage

Alex Kadoli, a mechanic weighs in on the matter, explaining that the damage of bad roads to the suspension system varies from one car brand to another. Different cars have different settings of the suspension and it is always raised in a different manner, depending on the aim of the manufacturer. Some cars are more comfortable than others. These probably have more suspension bushes that absorb more vibrations.

“In anything related to wear and tear, how much you subject your car to bad driving habits such as driving into potholes without slowing down, overloading and the type of suspension parts you have all determine how your long your suspension will last. Some parts are manufactured with high quality material from reputable companies and this means their ability to withstand wear and tear is higher than substandard parts,” Kadoli explains.

Service of the suspension

The service you give your suspension system varies from one car to another. Some cars need greasing, especially those that have the greasing nipples that are just lubricated, depending on how often you use the car. When grease stays for a particular time, its quality disintegrates and you have to pump in or apply new grease so that the old grease comes out.

When it comes to suspension bushes, sprays such as silicon give rubber a slightly longer lifespan than the one that is not treated. The rubber absorbs the spray and it becomes softer, which gives it more mileage and lifespan. After some time, the bushes have to be replaced.

Parking your car unevenly

There are times when, for instance, the left side tyres are completely on a raised cliff and the right side tyres on a low cliff. This, Kadoli, says, creates tension on the car because it is supposed to be parked on a levelled ground when empty. The idea of loading the car in the evening because you are travelling the next morning also puts a lot of tension on the suspension system and increases its wear and tear.

Components

Car owners can better understand the significance of maintaining this system for optimum operation by being familiar with its essential components and functions.

• Springs: Springs are responsible for absorbing shocks and vibrations from the road. They work by compressing and rebounding to cushion the impact of bumps and potholes.

• Shock absorbers: They guarantee that the wheels remain in contact with the pavement, improving traction and control.

• Struts: They are crucial for maintaining the stability and alignment of the wheels.

• Control arms: These help control the wheel’s motion while maintaining proper alignment.

• Sway bars: Sway bars connect the left and right sides of the suspension and distribute the force evenly to improve stability and handling.

•Bushings: Bushings act as cushions between the various suspension components, reducing friction and providing flexibility for movement.