The latest RAV4 is practical, easy to manoeuvre

This is Toyota’s self-titled flagship hybrid, a large family sport utility vehicle (SUV) that was launched in 1994 and is now in its fifth generation. The hybrid option was new on the fourth-generation car, but what the latest RAV4 brings to the party is a plug-in hybrid option for the first time, with up to 46 miles of official claimed range.

The noise that comes with Toyota’s fancy hybrid system and continuously variable transmission (CVT) transmission has been an objection since time immemorial. Admittedly, it has improved with the latest generation the company has developed; the RAV4 does not hang on to revs for too long. It really rewards gentle driving and you will keep off the throttle as much as possible as a result. Likewise, it is a strong incentive with the plug-in version of the car to keep the battery topped up as much as possible.

Handling

The RAV4 is smooth on the road. There is a little roll in corners, but it takes bumps and overpowers them so you do not have to worry about your children moving around in the back. The Toyota successfully treads the fine line between overly firm and insensible, boat-like floating.

The steering feels quite directly geared, which makes the handling feel responsive and disguises some of the RAV4’s bulk, but you will soon be reminded of its size with oncoming traffic or tight corners blocking your path.

Interior

The progressive outside styling meets a reasonably distinctive cabin; big blocky shapes conveying the sort of robust mental terrain that SUV drivers are presumably inhabiting. It is nicely finished too. The dash and door tops are skinned in a stitched padding and several of the knobs and door pulls have a solid striped rubber wrap. It is a pity the aluminium-effect parts are transparently fake.

The front seats feel like a homely place to sink into. They are heated in higher spec versions or even ventilated if you get the top spec plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) car. It is fairly easy to get comfortable in here, and you get a good view out over the road and to the side. The sensors and rearview camera are welcome additions when it comes to parking though.

Is it spacious?

As a family SUV it ought to be roomy, and it is. In the back, grown-ups have plenty of room in every direction, and the boot too is bigger than you get in most members of the mid-size crossover crowd. Only, does the powered tailgate have to be so excruciatingly slow? You end up stashing bits and pieces anywhere else about the car so that you do not have to venture back there.

Still it is an impressive load space, with 580 litres of boot capacity available to you, including a bit extra under the floor, and 1,690 litres of space if you fold the seats. The battery of the plug-in hybrid uses up some of that, but it is only a tiny bit smaller.

Buying

The RAV4 range starts at £33,930 (about Shs158m) for the Front Wheel Drive Icon hybrid model, rising to £47,530 (aboutShs221m) for the All-Wheel drive (AWD) dynamic premium plug-in version. The hybrid and PHEV models have a slightly different spec structure, though. The hybrid runs through icon, design, excel, dynamic and adventure specs, with each one except icon offering the option of AWD for an additional fee. The PHEV offers you a choice of three specs; design, dynamic or dynamic premium.

What is the fuel economy like?

The standard hybrid offers impressive official Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) fuel economy of around 48 to 50mpg, which it should be fairly easy to beat around town where the hybrid tech is at its best.

What equipment do you get?

The RAV4 is liberally equipped, all cars getting an impressive suite of safety features (although blind spot and rear cross traffic alerts are only on Excel models and above), dual-zone aircon, parking sensors, rearview camera, as well as auto wipers and lights. The entry level car gets 17in alloy wheels, rising up to 19in numbers on the top spec cars.

Verdict

The Toyota RAV4 really makes its own case for itself; if the hybrid powertrain and no-nonsense styling do not tickle your fancy, then you are better off looking elsewhere. Likewise, it is not for control freaks who like their manual transmissions and working away at an engine.

The RAV4 is practical, intelligent, and puts Toyota’s cumulative years working away at this technology front and centre. As a family wagon, it is appealing and as a financial and fuel saving choice, it really does take some beating.

What other cars should I look at?

The Suzuki Across might be considered a direct rival simply because it is a rebadged RAV4. The hybrid Honda CR-V is slightly smaller than the RAV4 but goes from £32k (about Shs149m) to £41k (about Shs191m), while the Kia Sportage offers a full range of options where the hybrid and PHEV cars range between £33k (about Shs153m) and £44k (about Shs205m).