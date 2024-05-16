The Mercedes AMG GT 53 is high on safety

When you look at and test drive the 2020 model Mercedes Benz AMG GT 53, you will appreciate how using modern-day technology has been simplified for motorists.

For instance, when driving at high speed or on a busy road with high traffic and require maximum concentration, you have the option of using the smart touchscreen positioned at the centre of the dashboard or the voice command system to communicate to the car where you want to go and it responds accordingly. Instead of manually changing from one station to another, something that could distract you from driving safely, you can also use the voice command feature to change radio stations.

When your phone is connected to the car system, you can also use the voice command feature to instruct the car to call or dial any contacts. Such is technology.

Apart from the interior, the exterior features equally communicate to you, especially on the performance features. For instance, the edge between the driver’s door and the right front tyre is marked with a turbo 4matic sign, an indicator that the car’s performance partly runs on a turbo system.

Initially, cars built with turbo systems were synonymous with high fuel consumption. This has, however, changed in the latest car technology where turbos instead give you maximum car performance with little or no impact on fuel consumption to, among other factors, reduce vehicle emissions into the environment.

Under the aerodynamic bonnet that cuts through any form of wind sits a 429-horsepower powered engine with a performance capacity to move the speedometre from zero to the 100km/hr mark in six seconds or less seconds, depending on the nature of the road you are driving on.

Performance

My journey exploring the car’s performance started at Quality Shopping Mall in Naalya, Kampala to the Northern Bypass, all the way to Entebbe Expressway up to the Munyonyo Roundabout and back to Naalya using the same route. I discovered that the three-year-old car covers approximately 12km per litre on the highway and approximately eight for urban drives because of slow-moving traffic.

Interior

Like most sporty cars, the Mercedes AMG GT 53 is fitted with bucket seats. Unlike a manually pushed gear lever, the AMG GT 53 has its gear lever in the form of a knob positioned in the middle consul between the driver and co-driver’s seats. It is gently pushed to the front or backwards to the parking, reverse and drive modes, depending on what you need.

The driver’s seat can be adjusted to the suitable driving position by the press of buttons that are above the central lock on the driver’s door, a feature that is normally on the lower sides of the driver’s seat.

While the brown strong leather-coated steering wheel is equally engaging with several functions, the dashboard is a beautiful blend of finely polished wood trims. At night, the dashboard gives you a beautiful multi-coloured view, including the legroom area.

According to Mujib Tusuubira, a car dealer at mujibexotics.com, the AMG GT 53 can detect unwanted vehicle intrusion from vandals or thieves.

“It has an ignition disabled device that will prevent the engine from starting if the right original key from the manufacturer key has not been used. It also has an Mbux infotainment system and an easy to read navigation system,” Tusuubira says.

The other standard features in the car include Apple CarPlay and android auto, wireless charging areas and a few universal serial bus ports for the front and rear passengers.

Safety features

Running on a 3000cc petrol nine-speed automatic transmission engine, the Mercedes AMG GT 53 is one you can rely on for safety because it allows you to negotiate corners at relatively high speeds. Tusuubira explains that the car’s antilock braking system (ABS) can automatically sense when one tyre stops rotating under extreme braking and will modulate the brake pressure to allow the tyre rotate. This is to increase the vehicle’s ability to turn while braking.

“When the car’s handling limits have been exceeded, the stability control system automatically detects the problem, reduces engine power and applies selective brakes to help prevent the driver from losing control of the vehicle,” Tusuubira adds.

Apart from the front-impact airbags that protect the driver and passenger’s heads in case of a head-on collision, the overhead airbags also protect the occupant’s heads in the event of a side collision or when the overturns. It is also fitted with side-impact and knee airbags to protect occupants from serious injuries in case of a road crash.

Downside

One of the downsides of the car is that it is not fit for off-road performance due to its low ground clearance. And because of its advanced technology, its mechanical faults can only be diagnosed by a trained technician using a computer.