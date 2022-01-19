Toyota Fortuner vs VW Touareg

Baraza

By  Baraza JM

What you need to know:

For that 400km monthly sojourn upcountry, the Touareg is objectively better; it is more powerful, smoother, more comfortable, handles better, rides better, has superior creature comforts and conveniences and the Toyota does not even come close in terms of overall experience.

A reader recently asked me to compare these two cars since he was eyeing buying either after getting my input. Well, what can I say? Facts are facts and no amount of mental and metaphysical gymnastics are going to change them. As I titled one of my films: “It is what it is”.

