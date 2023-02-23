What is the fuel economy of different Subaru Legacy engines?

Hello Paul, I am a Subaru lover and a former owner of one. I am currently shopping and torn between a BR9/BRM wagon (used ex Japan) and BP5. What are the actual kilometres per litre fuel consumption of the BR9/BRM (not quoted on their website)? Between the BR9 (2.5L) and BRG (2.0L), which has better fuel economy and lower maintenance cost? What is the consumption of the BP5 turbo charged and non-turbo charged versions? Kenny.

Hello Kenny, the fifth generation Subaru Legacy BR9/BRM (2.5L) and BRG (2.0L) are both sub-compact station wagons. The two engines have different power outputs and in the same measure, different energy demands or fuel consumption. The lineatronic six-speed gearbox on some of the fifth generation Legacy tends to improve fuel economy too.

For instance, the BRG 2.0 litre fuel economy in the city traffic is 8.47km/litre while on the highway its 14.93km/litre. The same size 2.0 litre engine with six-speed lineatronic gearbox has a fuel economy of 9.26km/litre in city traffic and 15.63km/litre on the highway.

It is interesting to note that the different fuel statistics are regardless of the same engine horse power (150hp).

For the 2.5 litre (170 horsepower) non-turbo engines with lineatronic gearbox gives you 9.8km/litre in the city and 13.33km/ litre on the highway while the 2.5Litre with the ordinary gearbox gives you 8.13km/litre in the city and 11.4km/litre on the highway.

The turbo charged 2.5 litre Subaru Legacy with an output of 265 horsepower gives you a fuel economy of 7.69km/litre in the city and 10.64km/litre on the highway.

Is a gearbox replacement necessary?

Hello Paul, recently, my mechanic said the reason my Toyota Raum gearbox is not changing gears is because it is faulty and should be replaced. Is that true? Muhamudu

Hello Muhamudu, without knowing all other facts, such as a full diagnostic or defect report, I can only make some recommendations. Generally, when an automatic gearbox fails to shift gears, causes could range from failure to service the gearbox oil and filter on time, a sudden loss of gearbox fluid due to a severe leak, mechanical damage of internal components (usually due to gearbox oil quality or quantity) or electrical failure.