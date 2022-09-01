Why does my car fail to start in the morning
What you need to know:
- A bad intake air temperature sensor can to a certain extent do the same.
My car fails to start in the morning, why? Eric
That is called a cold hard start condition. There are several causes of cold hard starting in the morning. The most common ones are a faulty engine coolant temperature switch (sensor) which helps the engine management system perform cold start enrichment which runs the engine faster to help warm it up until its stable enough to idle at lower revs.
A bad intake air temperature sensor can to a certain extent do the same. A malfunctioning idle air control (IAC) valve will also cause hard cold starts as it is not able to bypass the throttle unit and provide enough air to stabilise the engine during cold starts. Leaking vacuum and EGR unit will also cause hard cold starts.
Insufficient fuel delivery pressure caused by a clogged fuel filter or dirty injectors can also cause hard cold starts.