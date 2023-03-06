EACOP starts implementing livelihood restoration programme 

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) has started implementing the Livelihood Restoration Programme among project affected persons in Hoima and Masaka.

The programme seeks to provide project affected persons, whose livelihoods or income levels have been adversely affected, an opportunity to improve, or at least restore their means of income-earning capacity, production levels and standards of living.

In a statement at the weekend, Mr John Bosco Habumugisha, the EACOP deputy managing director, who was speaking during the inauguration of vocational training programmes in institutions in Hoima and Masaka districts, said the livelihood restoration programme will be implemented in phases with phase one seeking to provide transitional support to households as a short-term measure to support their food security while phase two and three will focus on providing opportunities and support to improve livelihoods back to pre-project levels.

This, he said will mainly be done through agricultural improvement activities as well as enhancing skills of households through vocational training in which project affected households will be provided with skills that can increase their opportunities to restore and improve their livelihood or build their own enterprises.

This comes at a time when EACOP has completed land acquisition of its first main camp and pipe yard and begun to hand-over project affected persons replacement houses.

The training programme will start with a total of 181 youth from project affected households in the districts of Hoima, Kikuube, Kakumiro, Kyankwanzi, Mubende, Gomba, Sembabule, Lwengo and Rakai, among others.

Two beneficiaries from project affected households, Mr Habumugisha said will benefit from short-term vocational courses in a number of arears, among which include fashion and design, catering, driving, motor vehicle and motorcycle mechanics, hair dressing, tailoring and garmet design.