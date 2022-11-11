Museveni tells innovators to promote industries

President Museveni has tipped innovators to work towards producing machines and other technological equipment to reduce dependence on foreign markets.

The President, in a speech read by Ms Jessica Alupo, his vice, during the end of the National Science Week at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala yesterday, asked innovators to embrace programmes like Buy Uganda, Build Uganda (BUBU).

“The patriotic NRM has been building Uganda’s industrial and manufacturing capacity in order to reduce dependence on foreign commodities and services. We have saved Ugandans from donating jobs and money to buy items that can be produced in Uganda,” Mr Museveni said.

“Africa’s continued dependency on the former colonialists has denied us the opportunity to build our internal capacity to solve local challenges,” he added.

In 2017, government introduced BUBU promote use of locally manufactured goods and skills.

The policy has since been embraced through industrialisation where more locally produced goods are given tax exemptions, among other incentives .

The National Science week attracted more than 200 exhibitors, who displayed progress of the country’s innovations and developments in eight focus areas under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The event was organised under the theme, “Uganda 2040: The future we want through Science, Technology and Innovation”.

At the opening ceremony on Tuesday, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, the Prime Minister, told the pathogen focus area to endeavor to have Ugandan made medicines in all pharmacies in the next five years.