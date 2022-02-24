Deposits in banking sector grow to Shs31 trillion

Mr Ben Patrick Kagoro, the Deposit Protection Fund chairman

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

Out of these, Shs5.8 trillion, which represents at least 18.6 percent, were protected, which is above the 10 percent benchmark put in place by the East African Monetary Affairs Committee

Deposits in the banking sector grew by 14.8 percent from Shs27 trillion as of 30 June, 2020 to Shs31 trillion for the year ended June, 2021, according to the Deposit Protection Fund.

