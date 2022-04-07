Dfcu Bank appoints Dr Kiryabwire new chairperson 

Dfcu Bank has appointed Dr Winifred Mary Tarinyeba Kiryabwire as the new chairperson.

Dr Kiryabwire, whose appointment took effect on April 1, replaces Mr Jimmy Mugerwa, who in a notice the bank indicated had retired and subsequently appointed the new dfcu Limited chairman to replace Mr Elly Karuhanga, who took early retirement.

In a statement issued yesterday, dfcu said Dr Kiryabwire, a lawyer with more than 20 years of experience and expertise in corporate law, corporate governance and financial sector regulation, had previously served in different capacities including as the inaugural chairperson of the Women Business Advisory Council of dfcu, after which she subsequently joined dfcu Limited as a non-executive director.

In 2019, she was appointed to the dfcu Bank board as non-executive director.

She has also previously served on the boards of Financial Sector Deepening Uganda, African Alliance, Makerere University Holdings, Gatsby Microfinance, Basic Needs Uganda as well as member of the Council of Mbarara University of Science and Technology and member of the Public Sector Internal Audit Committee.

She is an associate professor of Law at the School of Law, Makerere University and a fellow of the Uganda National Academy of Sciences.

She holds a Doctor of Science of Law degree and Master of Science of Law degree from Stanford University, US as well as a Master of Laws degree from Cambridge University, UK, a postgraduate diploma in Legal Practice from Law Development Centre and a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University.

Meanwhile, Mr Mugerwa will assume the position of director and chairman of dfcu Limited.

Mr Mugerwa, who has 27 years of experience across Africa and Europe, has previously served as the Uganda chairman of Tullow Oil Plc in London and managing director Tullow Oil Uganda for 8 years.

He has also previously worked with Royal Dutch Shell.

The statement also noted that Dr Christine Echookit Akello, had been appointed a director in dfcu Limited to fill a casual vacancy following the resignation of Mr Albert Jonkergouw.