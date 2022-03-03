Digital economy will cut business informalities, says FSDU

Rashmi Pillai, the FSD Uganda Executive Director (PHOTO /Courtesy)

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

Yesterday, stakeholders in the banking and financial services sector met to discuss the progress of the electronic know your customer project, which was launched in 2019

Building a digital economy will reduce business informalities and increase government revenue, according to Financial Sector Deepening Uganda (FSDU).

