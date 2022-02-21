Prime

Economic growth recovery is here: What’s driving it?

Jammed streets on Namirembe Road near Kikuubo and Mukwano Arcade. Business has begun picking up. PHOTO/Joseph Kiggundu

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

Production. The recovery in the economy from slower growth rates to higher growth rate is being boosted by putting financial resources in the sectors that matter, strengthening the Parish Development Model and empowering the private sector to increase production levels in the country, Martin Luther Oketch writes.

Economists and private sector actors are very optimistic that Uganda’s economic growth will recover progressively as the country bounces back from the severe disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic that caused the shutdown of several sectors, with some restricted for much longer.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.