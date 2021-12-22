Govt tables Shs43 trillion budget

Junior Finance Minister (General Duties) Henry Musasizi  addresses Parliament yesterday. Photo/ David Lubowa

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi  &  David Lubowa

What you need to know:

  • The budget has reduced from Shs44.7 trillion in the current financial year to Shs43 trillion in the coming one.

The government yesterday tabled the draft budget estimates for the Financial Year 2022/2023, cutting projected expenditure by Shs1.5 trillion.
The budget has reduced from Shs44.7 trillion in the current financial year to Shs43 trillion in the coming one.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.