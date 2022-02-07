Govt to study needs resulting from oil-related activities

Oil-related activities are expect to create demand for a number services and products, among which include housing and agricultural products. PHOTO | FILE

By  Betty Ndagire

What you need to know:

  • The study, which is expected to be completed by May, will assess potential needs in the areas of agricultural products and housing. 

The Petroleum Authority of Uganda has commissioned a study that seeks to assess opportunities and needs in Albertine Graben and East African Crude Pipeline Project areas. 
