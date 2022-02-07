Prime

Foreign firms tipped for Shs13t oil pipeline deal

Construction of the oil pipeline running from Hoima to Tanzania’s port of Tanga is expected to start next year. PHOTO/FILE

By Frederic Musisi

What you need to know:

  Australia's Worley and Italy's ISOF Construzioni SRL are some of the companies evaluated for the deal.

Four large international engineering companies are tipped for the development of the proposed East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), Daily Monitor  has learnt.
This, according to the pipeline company executives, as construction of the 1,443km duct running from mid-western Uganda in Hoima to Chongleani terminal at Tanga Port in Tanzania at the Indian Ocean, is expected to start in 2023 and expected to run for two years leading to commercial oil production.

