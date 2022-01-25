IMF slashes global growth outlook amid Omicron hit

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, DC, pictured on January 19, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The global economy enters 2022 in a weaker position than previously expected.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is creating an obstacle course for the global economy, which will slow growth this year, notably in the world's two largest economies, the IMF said Tuesday.

