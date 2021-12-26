Prime

Inflation remains flat as prices rise in 2021

A woman purchases tomatoes in Nakasero market. Much as inflation has been stable in 2021, food prices have remained high due to high fuel prices. PHOTO | EDGAR R. BATTE 

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

Annual headline inflation remained low and stable, and averaged 2.5 percent, largely due to low food crop inflation. But commodity prices rose sharply in the last quarter of the year.

Uganda’s inflation rate remained flat for most of 2021, indicating a slower rise in prices of goods and services during the year. But inflation projections remains high, as global producer and food prices have risen sharply in recent months.  

