KCB bank Uganda gets new executive director

By Our Reporter More by this Author

Ms Agnes Namyalo has been appointed executive director KCB bank Uganda.

As the executive director, Ms Namyalo will deputize and support the bank’s managing director in the overall strategy formulation and implementation of astute leadership and management in line with the Bank’s vision, mission, and values.

Prior to joining KCB Bank Uganda, Ms Namyalo worked as the chief risk officer for dfcu Bank Limited where she was responsible for the bank’s risk management operations and strategies.

She is a seasoned banker with about 22 years of working experience in the financial services sector, fifteen (15) of which have been at senior level as a member of the dfcu Bank Executive Committee.

She started her career in dfcu Bank Limited as a Lease Administrator, rising through the ranks to serve in several top positions as Head of Risk and Compliance, Head of Development and Institutional Banking, Head of Credit to mention but a few.

A graduate of the Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt with a Master’s in Business Administration and of Makerere University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communication, a major in Public Relations, Ms Namyalo also holds Diplomas in Risk Management and Credit and has attended and successfully completed several executive education programmes and courses on leadership, with Strathmore Business School.