Local law firm named among top tax, transfer pricing consultants  

Birungyi, Barata and Associates has been named among Uganda’s top 12 tax law firms and consultancies in the 2024 edition of ITR World Tax, a comprehensive guide to the world’s leading tax firms.

The firm is also the only one in Uganda rated by the ITR World Tax 2024 as an authority on transfer pricing.

Transfer pricing allows for pricing of transactions internally within businesses and between subsidiaries that operate under common ownership.

The transfer pricing practice extends to cross-border transactions as well as domestic ones.

Birungyi, Barata and Associates was the only firm among the 12 without regional or international attachments.

Others in the tax category, included PwC, BDO East Africa, KPMG, Crowe AIA, Deloitte, Destiny Consultants, ENSafrica, Ernst & Young, Ligomarc and Mazars and RSM, many of which have regional or international foundations.

ITR World Tax, published by Legal Media Group, the publishing arm of Euromoney, one of Europe’s largest business and financial information companies, is a key resource in assisting tax professionals to locate specialist advice on tax and related matters.

It profiles tax practitioners across the world, covering more than 140 jurisdictions by taking into consideration tax practitioners and tax advisory needs of organisations in different disciplines.

This year’s research involved reaching out to more than 25,000 clients and about 4,800 practitioners for feedback.

Birungyi, Barata and Associates was established in 2003 and has over the years been recognised by a number of entities including IFLR 1000, Chambers and Partners and Global Law Experts.

It has expertise in tax, finance and banking, employment and labour, energy and natural resources, among others. It has previously worked on consultancies for various ministries and government agencies, while outside Uganda it has consulted for the EAC Secretariat, Trademark East Africa, GIZ, IFC, AFDB, World Bank and Rwanda, among other.