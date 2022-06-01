Mbale, Gulu register highest price surges

In Gulu prices rose to 8.4 percent in May up from 6.9 percent in April mainly due to food and non-alcoholic beverages’ inflation, which rose to 17.9 percent up from 7.8 percent.

Similarly, Gulu registered an increase in furnishings, household equipment and routine household inflation, which rose to 25.3 percent in May up from 23.3 percent in April.



However, Kampala High Income and Jinja registered the lowest increases influenced by a reduction in restaurants and accommodation services rates. For instance in Kampala High Income inflation slightly rose to 5.1 percent in May up from 4.8 percent due to low inflationary pressures driven by restaurants and accommodation services inflation, which decreased to 3.3 percent from 5.2 percent while in Jinja inflation rose from 3.7 percent in April to 5.7 in May.



While presenting the Consumer Prices Index for May 2022 in Kampala yesterday, Ms Aliziki K. Lubega, the Ubos director economic statistics said there has been an increase in inflationary pressures due to increase in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation, which had largely remained subdued.

Other price increases, she said, have been experienced in the transport sector, furnishings, household equipment and routine household items. Ubos data also indicates commodity and service prices have increased across the country. High price increase where also registered in Fortportal, in which inflation rose from 6.7 percent in April to 7.7 percent in May.