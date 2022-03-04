Some of the prices of some consumer goods in a retail shop in Namuwongo, Kampala, on March 4, 2022. A change in the price of oil and gas products such as petrol has a trickle-down effect on the prices of all other goods. PHOTO/FRANK BAGUMA

|

How Russia-Ukraine conflict affects you

By  ROBERT MADOI

What you need to know:

  • Then there is also the small matter of finding a viable replacement of the wheat that is imported from Russia. 
  • From the French Revolution of 1789 to the Arab Spring in the early 2010s, conventional wisdom has always suggested that bread riots are not to be underestimated.

It is now the 10th day since Russia attacked Ukraine along multiple axes. Heavy shelling has continued, with varying accounts of casualties. This past week, Ukraine put the death toll of Russian troops at nearly 7,000. 

