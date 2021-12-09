Public investment recovers, grows at 30 percent – World Bank

A dip in business confidence in January 2021 around the election period had little impact, with both manufacturing and construction growing at over 9 and 11 percent, respectively, in the second half of FY21.  PHOTO | FILE

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • Schools have been closed for the longest period due to Covid-19. As a result, the education sector contracted sharply in FY21 – with a similar outcome expected in the first half of FY22 as uncertainty looms over when this sector will fully reopen again.

Public investment in Uganda has recovered in FY21, growing at over 30 percent, compared to only 4 percent in FY20 according to World Bank. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.