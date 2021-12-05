Western companies are blind to Ugandan investments, says Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni speaks during a Reuters interview at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi district, Uganda December 4, 2021. PHOTO/REUTERS

  • "The Western companies have lost their spectacles; they no longer have the eyes to see opportunities. But the Chinese see opportunities, and they come, and they are knocking, they are coming very vigorously," Museveni told Reuters news agency. 

Chinese private investment in Uganda is growing while Westerners are losing appetite to put money to work in the country, President Museveni told Reuters, pledging to step up efforts to tackle corruption that has made slow progress.

