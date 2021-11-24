Prime

Rise in personal, household lending signals recovery

Uganda's legal tender. PHOTO/DAVID VOSH AJUNA

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • During September, outstanding private sector credit, increased to Shs18.44 trillion.

Personal and household loans continued to dominate private sector credit lending, signaling a reduction in risk averseness among commercial banks, according to the Ministry of Finance Economic Performance Report. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.