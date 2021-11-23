Prime

Will Uganda finally be able to tax online multinationals?  

Africa as a continent, according to a report by Mbeki, loses approximately $50b each year through illicit financial flows. PHOTO | Edgar R Batte 

By  Ismail Musa Ladu

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Tax. Whereas civil society has already raised a red flag, Uganda Revenue Authority says the Global Tax Agreement, reached recently presents Uganda with an opportunity to tax companies that have no physical address in the country.

Until the rich economies started suffering the brunt of tax abuse in a typical case of chickens coming home to roost, issues of illicit financial flows, bleeding much of Africa, including Uganda, had never been part of the global agenda.

