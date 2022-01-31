Uganda to send youthful team to Dubai ICT expo

A group of Ugandan Youthful ICT innovators and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) practitioners will represent Uganda at this year’s innovation week at the Dubai Expo in March 2022.

The representatives will be selected from the ongoing competition launched last Friday by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance. The call for entries closes on Saturday this week.

The initiative, according to the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Aminah Zawedde, is aimed at growing the innovators and BPO practitioners and providing growth opportunities for them.

“The Dubai Expo 2020 is the ‘World Cup’ of innovation & BPO, having our young people present is an opportunity we couldn’t let pass,” Ms Zawedde was quoted in a press release by the ministry.

“We are committed to identifying, supporting, and growing those that are plying their trade in ICT. The Dubai Expo is where they can experience breakthrough technologies and learn about disruptive innovations that we are confident they will bring back home.”

She added that Uganda’s participation in the Dubai Expo 2020 will be an opportunity to illustrate its national aspirations in promoting digitalization, innovation, and its ability to connect people.

The representation of Uganda, according to the ministry, will be an opportunity for marketing Ugandan innovations and positioning them to benefit from export opportunities for the Ugandan enterprises in the global market.

After Saturday, all entries will be sieved and adjudication and award of a place on Team Uganda will be done by the National BPO and Innovation Council, led by Prof William Bazeyo.

The ministry says the campaign is part of the wider plan to profile and celebrate the brilliance of the Ugandan geniuses that are residents in the ICT sector.

Several government policy blueprints detail BPO—the delegation of one or more IT-intensive business processes to an external provider, and ICT innovation as one of the solutions to the country’s high unemployment rates.