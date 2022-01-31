Uganda to send youthful team to Dubai ICT expo

The representatives will be selected from the ongoing competition launched last Friday by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance. The call for entries closes on Saturday this week. 

A group of Ugandan Youthful ICT innovators and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) practitioners will represent Uganda at this year’s innovation week at the Dubai Expo in March 2022.

