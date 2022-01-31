UAE intercepts Yemen rebel missile as Israeli president visits

A handout picture obtained from the Israeli Government Press Office (GPO) shows Israel's President Isaac Herzog (L) meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Emir of Dubai, at the expo on January 31, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Herzog, who met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Sunday, visited Dubai's Expo 2020 site on Monday and held talks with the UAE Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

The United Arab Emirates shot down a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Huthi rebels during a visit by Israel's president Monday, the latest attack to rattle the Middle East financial hub.

