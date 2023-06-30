URA banks on digital initiatives to beat Shs29.7 trillion collection target

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has said it has the ability to beat the Shs29.7 trillion collection target “as long as we can work harmoniously with the taxpayers”.

Mr Ibrahim Bbosa, the URA assistant commissioner public and corporate affairs, said yesterday there were different interventions “we are making, which we feel will enable us to collect better, efficiently and conveniently”.

“So, that is why we feel, next year’s target, we have the ability to get it, as long as we can work harmoniously with the taxpayers,” he said.

Government has increased the 2023/24 Budget to Shs52.7 trillion, from Shs49.9 trillion, of which, URA is expected to collect Shs29.7 trillion from domestic taxes, while the rest will come from budget support, domestic financing, project support, domestic refinancing and local government revenues.

Mr Bbosa noted that under the digital initiatives, implemented under the digital tracking solutions, initiatives such as digital tax stamps, will be enhanced, given that URA has seen growth in tax revenue as well as an increase in the number of tax payers on the register, which he said, had by the end of April grown to 3.36m taxpayers.

Government, has indicated that in the next financial year - 2023/24 - focus will be on digital initiatives to enhance revenue generation. URA has in the last five years deployed a number of digital solutions, including digital tax stamps, Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution and rental tax (which is being piloted in some parts of the country), to enhance revenue generation and combat counterfeiting.

During the period, digital tax stamps have returned the highest growth with URA indicating that tax payers, who now use the stamps, have grown to 545 companies and 140 importers from just under 200 when the system was first implemented in 2019.

The growth, URA says, has in turn enhanced growth of companies that use digital tracking solutions from 600 last year to more than 1,000. The system is implemented by SICPA Uganda.

However, stakeholders have highlighted cost as a key challenge, urging government to review it given that it continues to burden businesses.

In an interview on Wednesday, Mr Simon Kaheru, the EABC Uganda Chapter chairman and the EABC vice chairperson, said that whereas any solution that increases government revenue was welcome, it should not cripple businesses by increasing operational costs such as digital stamps.

“The SICPA contract should be coming up for discussion. So, we expect government - the Executive and Parliament - to look at all aspects and go for a solution that makes sense,” he said.

Similarly, Dr Phillip Byarugaba, the Private Sector Foundation Uganda director policy and business development, said yesterday that whereas SICPA represents government’s push to bring more taxpayers into the tax fold, the issue of cost remains key among private sector players.

“The company represents what government wants. But ... the cost of implementing the digital tax stamp system ... is something we are studying to come up with an evidence based report,” he said.

Doing well



Whereas some manufacturers have complained about the cost of digital tax stamps, Mr Patrick Ocailap, the Ministry of Finance deputy secretary to the Treasury, said yesterday: “The manufacturers complaining, want to dodge taxes”, noting that: “As far as I know [digital tax stamps are] doing very well, because it eliminates under declaration.”

URA has previously dismissed claims that digital tax stamps have resulted into increase in prices, noting that when coming up with the cost of a stamp, factors of the price for end users are considered and should have minimal or no impact.

Digital stamps, introduced in 2019, initially covered mineral water, soda, cigarettes, tobacco products, spirits, beer, and wine.